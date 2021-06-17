Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,990 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $19,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 11.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 9.7% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.7% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 502,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,125,000 after buying an additional 86,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $184.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.28 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

