Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,056 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $14,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 68,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $1,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,790,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $100,018.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,036,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,671 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,280 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA opened at $169.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 74.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.17. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

