Westpac Banking Corp Grows Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 196.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 145,319 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Agree Realty worth $14,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000.

NYSE:ADC opened at $70.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $73.90.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

ADC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.71.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

