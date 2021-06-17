Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $21,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,821 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,486 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,723,239,000 after purchasing an additional 72,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $1,515,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $872.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $133.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $845.96. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $528.63 and a 52 week high of $890.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $893.83.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

