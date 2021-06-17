Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 11,834 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,834 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $19,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in KLA by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,484,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,495,000 after purchasing an additional 326,116 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,347,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,010,000 after purchasing an additional 253,781 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $315.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $319.07.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

In related news, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,357.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

