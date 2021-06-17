Westpac Banking Corp Purchases New Stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 673,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,712,000. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.46% of Outfront Media at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OUT. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth $44,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth $218,000. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OUT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Outfront Media stock opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.60. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

