Westpac Banking Corp Sells 1,034 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $24,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $104.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $66.41 and a 52-week high of $104.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.16.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.8915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 57.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.27.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

