Westpac Banking Corp Sells 30,694 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,694 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $25,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,077,684,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,842,000. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,256 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,473,000 after purchasing an additional 869,729 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $182.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.72. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $193.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 59.73%.

In other news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,901,202.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $710,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,046.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

