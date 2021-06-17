Westpac Banking Corp Sells 3,895 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,085 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $23,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Shopify by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,397.85.

SHOP opened at $1,350.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,189.12. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $810.59 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market cap of $167.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

