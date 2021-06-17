Westpac Banking Corp Sells 4,340 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $21,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 807.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $505.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $99.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 680.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.50 and a 12-month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $413,983.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,867 shares of company stock valued at $17,027,385. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $603.83.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

