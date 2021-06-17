Westpac Banking Corp Sells 65,636 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65,636 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $19,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at $280,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,143 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,390 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2,810.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,135,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,959 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $327,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,900 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MXIM opened at $102.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.61 and a fifty-two week high of $104.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.22.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MXIM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.55.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

