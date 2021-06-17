Westpac Banking Corp Sells 69,454 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,454 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.41% of EPR Properties worth $14,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 690.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in EPR Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties stock opened at $53.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 10.59. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.21.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 44.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EPR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

