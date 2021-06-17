Westpac Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,633 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $18,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

CNQ stock opened at $35.94 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3855 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -151.16%.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.12.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

