Westpac Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,656 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.20% of CubeSmart worth $14,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in CubeSmart by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in CubeSmart by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CUBE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $45.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $46.81. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.72.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. Research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.07%.

In other news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

