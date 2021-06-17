WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of WEX worth $10,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,201,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 815.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 516,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,999,000 after acquiring an additional 459,831 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 412.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,260,000 after acquiring an additional 428,025 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,044,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in WEX by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,089,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,646,000 after acquiring an additional 259,466 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $199.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $234.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.62.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.62 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WEX shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.07.

In other news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $444,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total transaction of $2,864,169.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,794,368.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,038 shares of company stock valued at $31,193,464. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

