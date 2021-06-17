WHALE Trading Down 5.8% Over Last Week (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 17th. Over the last week, WHALE has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One WHALE coin can now be bought for approximately $9.91 or 0.00026011 BTC on exchanges. WHALE has a market capitalization of $58.11 million and $237,009.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WHALE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00059030 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00141939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00180784 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $348.18 or 0.00913640 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,997.18 or 0.99706056 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,862,482 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.