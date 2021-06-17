Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.96 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to post $4.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $5.30 billion. Whirlpool posted sales of $4.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year sales of $21.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.65 billion to $21.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $21.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.72 billion to $22.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS.

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Joseph T. Liotine sold 48,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.83, for a total transaction of $11,470,150.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,749 shares in the company, valued at $6,334,965.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 37,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.91, for a total value of $8,845,681.36. Insiders have sold 210,609 shares of company stock valued at $50,730,909 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 103.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,964,000 after acquiring an additional 94,479 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 116.8% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $1,239,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $214.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.88. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

