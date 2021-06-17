Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$10.00 at National Bank Financial

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 62.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WCP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 target price on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.58.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock traded down C$0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,023,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,090. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$2.10 and a 1-year high of C$6.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.75. The company has a market cap of C$3.90 billion and a PE ratio of 9.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$471.65 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, with a total value of C$26,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$679,587.37.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

