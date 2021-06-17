WhiteCoin Trading Down 2.7% Over Last Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00002923 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $826.31 million and $14.76 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00047144 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00022541 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007364 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 928,012,430 coins and its circulating supply is 728,012,429 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

