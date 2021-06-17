William I. Jacobs Sells 500 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $23,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,708.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Green Dot stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $49.49. 482,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,659. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.51. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,949.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.07 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.02%. On average, analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their target price on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter worth $60,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.