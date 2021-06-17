Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,773 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.23% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $69,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $501,539,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,962,000 after acquiring an additional 739,568 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $95,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,402,000 after acquiring an additional 423,735 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,429.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 380,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,241,000 after acquiring an additional 355,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

WLTW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.57.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW traded down $4.06 on Thursday, hitting $233.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,116. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $179.31 and a 12-month high of $271.87. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.53.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.