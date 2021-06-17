Wing (WING) Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last Week

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Wing has a market cap of $36.87 million and $7.21 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wing has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wing coin can now be bought for about $21.91 or 0.00057733 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wing Coin Profile

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,807,629 coins and its circulating supply is 1,682,629 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

