Wings 24 Hour Volume Hits $51,668.00 (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. In the last week, Wings has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. Wings has a total market cap of $5.14 million and approximately $51,668.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings coin can currently be bought for $0.0514 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00059663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00025443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.23 or 0.00752984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00084010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00042323 BTC.

Wings Profile

WINGS is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wings’ official website is wings.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

