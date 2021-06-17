Winslow Capital Management LLC Acquires 212,282 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,022,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 212,282 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica makes up 1.3% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Lululemon Athletica worth $313,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.39.

LULU stock traded up $6.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $343.95. 42,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,171. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $325.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

