Winslow Capital Management LLC Buys 133,542 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 945,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,542 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 2.0% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned about 0.48% of ServiceNow worth $472,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,822,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $1,055,000. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in ServiceNow by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded up $16.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $526.09. 79,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,052. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.50 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $498.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 691.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.83.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,867 shares of company stock valued at $17,027,385 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

