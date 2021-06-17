Winslow Capital Management LLC Buys 171,355 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,206,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,355 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned about 0.67% of TE Connectivity worth $284,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.57. The stock had a trading volume of 41,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,828. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $76.59 and a one year high of $139.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.42. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEL. Loop Capital raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

