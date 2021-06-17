Winslow Capital Management LLC Has $832.92 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Winslow Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.5% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Alphabet worth $832,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $2,118,088,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after acquiring an additional 611,904 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after acquiring an additional 488,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after buying an additional 311,706 shares during the period. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock traded up $8.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,522.16. The stock had a trading volume of 40,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,931. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,347.01 and a 52 week high of $2,537.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,369.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total value of $34,646,249.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,158,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,791,543,791.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,887 shares of company stock valued at $161,125,449 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.