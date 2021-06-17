Winslow Capital Management LLC Sells 27,320 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Winslow Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,320 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Linde worth $296,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 131.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth $28,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.12.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $2.13 on Thursday, reaching $287.43. The company had a trading volume of 74,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $204.02 and a 12 month high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

