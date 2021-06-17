Winslow Capital Management LLC Sells 585,129 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Winslow Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,445,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 585,129 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 2.5% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of PayPal worth $593,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 181.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 681.8% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in PayPal by 35.2% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 105,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,540,000 after buying an additional 27,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $7.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $276.67. The company had a trading volume of 435,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,294,239. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.25. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $161.66 and a one year high of $309.14. The firm has a market cap of $325.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.02, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

