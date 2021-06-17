Winslow Capital Management LLC Takes $7.61 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 314.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,550,000 after buying an additional 28,923 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 97.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 72.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,826.06.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MELI stock traded up $10.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,437.52. 17,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,646. The company has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,603.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $922.09 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,449.90.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

