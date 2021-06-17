WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Position Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,233,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.53% of WisdomTree Investments worth $126,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 13.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 104,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,637,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 412,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

WETF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.01.

WisdomTree Investments Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

