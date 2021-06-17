Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4,761.24

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,761.24 ($62.21) and traded as low as GBX 4,686 ($61.22). Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 4,789 ($62.57), with a volume of 377,313 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on WIZZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,425 ($70.88) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,754.07 ($62.11).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,761.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

