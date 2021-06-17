Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Market Capitalization Achieves $873,735.50

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be bought for $159.73 or 0.00423538 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Wolves of Wall Street has a market cap of $873,735.50 and approximately $12,610.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00060996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00025710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.18 or 0.00766790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00084262 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00042661 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Profile

WOWS is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,767 coins and its circulating supply is 5,470 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

