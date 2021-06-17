Woodcoin (LOG) Price Hits $0.0610 on Exchanges

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0610 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Woodcoin has a market cap of $490,011.87 and $104,142.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,768.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,324.12 or 0.06153634 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $589.70 or 0.01561367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00437795 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00144807 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.86 or 0.00719800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.32 or 0.00429792 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006742 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.67 or 0.00367165 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

