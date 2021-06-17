Wootrade (WOO) Trading 10% Higher Over Last Week

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Wootrade coin can currently be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00002746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wootrade has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. Wootrade has a total market cap of $390.59 million and approximately $66.16 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00061145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00024675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.58 or 0.00766001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00084155 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00042302 BTC.

About Wootrade

WOO is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 2,873,566,213 coins and its circulating supply is 376,235,705 coins. The official website for Wootrade is woo.network . The official message board for Wootrade is woo.network/blog . Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

