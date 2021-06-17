World Token (WORLD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $94,543.00

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded up 20.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 17th. Over the last seven days, World Token has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. World Token has a market cap of $6.49 million and approximately $94,543.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0723 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00058900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00141259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00179745 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.77 or 0.00895167 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,955.51 or 0.99999705 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002941 BTC.

World Token Profile

World Token’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,752,908 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

Buying and Selling World Token

