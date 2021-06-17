Worthington Industries (WOR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 24th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.50 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Worthington Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WOR opened at $61.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.65. Worthington Industries has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $75.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 47.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $261,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,325.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Endres sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $1,035,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,583,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,772,542 in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

