Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Hits One Day Volume of $334.32 Million

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $350.27 or 0.00928136 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $2.46 billion and approximately $334.32 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00059111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00139133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.05 or 0.00180308 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.71 or 0.00905446 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,755.10 or 1.00042561 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,031,479 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.