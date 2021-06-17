Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Reaches Market Cap of $437,618.83

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $437,618.83 and approximately $4,526.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for approximately $227.81 or 0.00604129 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00058649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.51 or 0.00141911 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.07 or 0.00180521 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $339.14 or 0.00899371 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,759.45 or 1.00135203 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

