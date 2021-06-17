Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Purchased by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 626,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,284 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.67% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $43,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,647.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WH stock opened at $73.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.23 and a beta of 1.79. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.70 and a 12-month high of $78.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.15.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

