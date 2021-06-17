X-CASH Price Hits $0.0002 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. X-CASH has a market cap of $12.18 million and approximately $7,260.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, X-CASH has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000185 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 83.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00021317 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 80.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,004,504,027 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

