X Square Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

X Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Lennar accounts for 0.9% of X Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEN. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,126,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,012,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,191,000 after buying an additional 90,195 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 533,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,690,000 after buying an additional 315,292 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEN traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.09. 287,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,455. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $57.13 and a 52-week high of $110.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.84. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.28.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,036 shares of company stock worth $3,038,131 in the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

