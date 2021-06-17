X Square Capital LLC Buys 5,837 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,313 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the period. General Motors comprises approximately 1.1% of X Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,740,705 shares of company stock valued at $102,299,235. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GM stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,407,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. General Motors has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.52. The company has a market capitalization of $87.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

