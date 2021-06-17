X Square Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

X Square Capital LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for 1.0% of X Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 12.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,826.06.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $36.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,463.92. The company had a trading volume of 24,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,646. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,449.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $922.09 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,671.49 and a beta of 1.48.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

