X Square Capital LLC Sells 1,508 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

X Square Capital LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 1.2% of X Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 181.4% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 681.8% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,300,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 8.1% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 35.2% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 105,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,540,000 after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

PayPal stock traded up $9.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $278.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,294,239. The firm has a market cap of $326.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.02, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.66 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.