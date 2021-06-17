X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) General Counsel Derek M. Meisner Sells 4,166 Shares

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $32,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 76,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,848.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

XFOR traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 209,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,167. The company has a market cap of $191.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $11.11.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). Sell-side analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $91,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,033,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 47,310 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 13,912 shares during the period. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. X4 Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

