Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH decreased its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,942 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 180,369 shares during the quarter. Xilinx comprises approximately 2.9% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned approximately 0.16% of Xilinx worth $48,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $7.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.71. The company had a trading volume of 86,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,113. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.41 and a 12 month high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

