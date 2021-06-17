XIO (XIO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $103,650.00

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One XIO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XIO has a total market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About XIO

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official website is xio.network . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling XIO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

