XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Stake Increased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,614 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of XPO Logistics worth $152,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $10,221,673.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,574,825.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 84,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.53, for a total transaction of $12,178,097.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,208,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,645,743.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 705,818 shares of company stock valued at $95,520,532 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO traded down $4.73 on Thursday, reaching $147.52. The company had a trading volume of 33,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,360. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $153.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 112.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.65.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

