xRhodium Price Reaches $2.22 on Major Exchanges (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last week, xRhodium has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for about $2.22 or 0.00005884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $1,962.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007036 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003260 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003334 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00034478 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001113 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00058968 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001331 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

